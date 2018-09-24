Croom was only targeted once Sunday but made it count as he reeled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen during Sunday's upset win over the Vikings.

Croom isn't going to be heavily targeted in the passing game just yet, but he's clearly passed Logan Thomas, who was made a healthy inactive Sunday. Croom could get more looks if starter Charles Clay continues to disappoint, though in reality he'd need an injury to Clay to see meaningful production.