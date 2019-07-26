Bills' Jason Croom: Hamstring injury persists
Croom is sitting out of Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Croom missed time earlier this summer due to a hamstring injury, which is really starting to cost him an opportunity for depth chart positioning in the wake of starter Tyler Kroft's broken foot. With rookie Dawson Knox working with the starters and a few other tight ends in camp, Croom's roster spot could be in jeopardy unless he gets healthy and starts to make his mark in training camp.
