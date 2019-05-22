Croom's teammate Tyler Kroft broke his foot during Monday's OTA session and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 months following surgery.

Croom actually entered the offseason as the Bills' top tight end, though you could also say he was the only tight end under contract. Then the Bills beefed up their corps by signing Kroft and Lee Smith in free agency, while drafting Dawson Knox in the third round. That may have bumped Croom -- who finished 2018 with a 22/259/1 line -- all the way to fourth, though with Kroft's injury being a significant one he'll have extra chances to stake his claim toward meaningful playing time, or at the very least a roster spot.