Croom is listed as the projected starter at tight end in advance of the Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville.

With Charles Clay (hamstring) once again landing on the inactive list, it will be up to Croom and fellow tight end Logan Thomas to fill the void. This was the same situation in Week 10 against the Jets prior to the team's bye, and while Croom logged a season-high 44 offensive snaps, he was not targeted a single time in the passing game. While Croom should see steady time on the field, there are likely other waiver wire options with more pass-catching upside.