Croom caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Charles Clay (hamstring) couldn't play in the contest, so Croom and Logan Thomas split the starting role almost right down the middle, with Croom seeing 29 offensive snaps to Thomas' (no catches, one target) 31. Clay seems ready to return in the next game or two, so the limited window Croom had to do anything noteworthy is about to pass.