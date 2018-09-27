Bills' Jason Croom: Limited Thursday
Croom was listed as limited for Thursday's practice due to a knee issue, the Bills' official site reports.
Assuming he can work through the issue, Croom -- who scored his first pro TD in Week 3 -- could have a decent Week 4 workload in store if starting tight end Charles Clay is limited or has to sit this week. Clay missed practice Thursday due to shoulder and hip issues.
