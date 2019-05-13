Bills' Jason Croom: Looking at roster battle
Croom likely needs to battle for a roster spot this summer, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com
Charles Clay signed with Arizona after he was released in February, but the Bills have since added Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith, Jake Fisher, third-round pick Dawson Knox and seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney. Given the resources invested in each player, it's safe to assume the 53-man roster will include Kroft, Knox and probably Smith, potentially leaving the other three players to compete for a single spot. The 25-year-old Croom showed some potential as a pass catcher last season, bringing in 22 of 35 targets for 259 yards (7.4 YPT) and a touchdown in 15 games, including three starts late in the year. He went undrafted in 2017 and spent part of his rookie season on Buffalo's practice squad.
