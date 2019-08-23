Bills' Jason Croom: Looking to play Friday
Croom is in uniform and warming up prior to Friday's preseason matchup with the Lions, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
It was originally reported that Croom would sit out of Friday's contest, but now it seems that he'll attempt to return from the hamstring issue that plagued him since late May. The 25-year-old currently sits behind a handful of other tight ends on Buffalo's depth chart, including Dawson Knox, who is also looking to play Friday and finally overcome a hamstring issue.
