Bills' Jason Croom: Makes final roster

Croom is one of four tight ends kept by the Bills after the team cut Nick O'Leary and Keith Towbridge on Saturday.

It'll be Croom, Logan Thomas and Khari Lee left to work behind starter Charles Clay, while Croom looks like the best bet of the three to serve as the No. 2 to begin the season. Note that the former wide receiver displayed some pretty good hands while at Tennessee, where he worked with potential QB starter Nathan Peterman before the latter transferred to Pitt.