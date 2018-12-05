Croom (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Since the Bills' Week 11 bye, Croom has caught two passes for 16 yards off three targets. Fellow tight end Charles Clay missed two games due to a hamstring injury, but has since recovered and helped provide depth for the Bills at tight end. Croom's practice statuses throughout the week should paint a better picture of whether he'll be good to go Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories