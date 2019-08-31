The Bills plan on moving Croom to injured reserve with a hand injury Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, per a source.

Croom was unlikely to make the team anyway, so the hand injury allows the team to stash him away yet still keep him in the mix, though the tight end could always seek an injury settlement with the Bills. Rapoport astutely mentions the maneuver will allow Buffalo to bring back veteran safety Kurt Coleman after the team cut him Saturday.