Bills' Jason Croom: Needs to get healthy
Although Croom's hamstring injury isn't expected to be a long-term concern, he's missed opportunities to establish himself in the pecking order following a foot injury to starter Tyler Kroft, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
At one point in February, Croom was the only tight end under contract, but then the team signed Kroft as the likely starter, as well as veteran blocking specialist Lee Smith. Then the Bills drafted Dawson Knox in the third round and Tommy Sweeney in the seventh, while adding two free-agent signees. Even coach Sean McDermott -- who sang Croom's praises during a 22/259/1 season -- admitted some of those opportunities are starting to go to others. If the season started today, Knox might be the top pass-catching threat, but we'll see if Croom can get his health in order in time for next month's training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Dodge Drake
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football: 2019 positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target MVS
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Third-year receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at third-year receivers for 2019, including stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Bet on Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...