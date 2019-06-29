Although Croom's hamstring injury isn't expected to be a long-term concern, he's missed opportunities to establish himself in the pecking order following a foot injury to starter Tyler Kroft, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

At one point in February, Croom was the only tight end under contract, but then the team signed Kroft as the likely starter, as well as veteran blocking specialist Lee Smith. Then the Bills drafted Dawson Knox in the third round and Tommy Sweeney in the seventh, while adding two free-agent signees. Even coach Sean McDermott -- who sang Croom's praises during a 22/259/1 season -- admitted some of those opportunities are starting to go to others. If the season started today, Knox might be the top pass-catching threat, but we'll see if Croom can get his health in order in time for next month's training camp.