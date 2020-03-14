Play

Croom (hamstring) re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Croom, who led the Bills in tight end receiving yards and catches in 2018, spent all of last year on injured reserve thanks to a nagging hamstring injury. With the emergence of rookie Dawson Knox and depth veterans such as Tyler Kroft and Lee Smith, it seems unlikely Croom will see any significant time on the field in 2020, should he make the team at all.

