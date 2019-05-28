Bills' Jason Croom: Nursing hamstring injury
Croom did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
The severity or nature of Croom's injury are unknown, so it's unclear how long he will be sidelined for. Croom is currently fighting for a spot on the Bills' final roster after the team acquired several tight ends over the last couple of months, and with Tyler Kroft (foot) out at least three months, a window had opened for Croom to make his presence felt this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...