Croom did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The severity or nature of Croom's injury are unknown, so it's unclear how long he will be sidelined for. Croom is currently fighting for a spot on the Bills' final roster after the team acquired several tight ends over the last couple of months, and with Tyler Kroft (foot) out at least three months, a window had opened for Croom to make his presence felt this summer.