Croom (hamstring) expects to suit up during Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Croom has been sidelined throughout training camp due to a hamstring injury initially suffered late May, and now appears on track to make his preseason debut. He's working to carve out a depth role in Buffalo's crowded tight end room, which includes Tyler Kroft (foot), Dawson Knox and Lee Smith.