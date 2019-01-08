Croom finished the 2018 season with 22 catches on 35 targets for 259 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

While that wasn't exactly setting the world on fire, Croom did top starter Charles Clay and fellow backup tight end Logan Thomas in catches, yards and touchdowns. Clay has a better chance of being let go vs. sticking with the team for one more high-priced season, so more opportunity could open up for Croom. However, the Bills have tons of cap room and extra draft picks, so the odds are good they'll be bolstering the tight end position this offseason, perhaps as a high priority after years of lackluster play. Most likely, Croom -- a former wide receiver in college at Tennessee who's still learning how to play tight end as a pro -- will get chance to compete for a No. 1 or No. 2 spot in 2019, but it'd be a surprise if he ended up as a clear-cut No. 1 starter.