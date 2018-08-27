Bills' Jason Croom: Productive preseason game

Croom caught both of his targets for 38 yards -- including a 19-yard touchdown -- in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

Croom has been quietly working his way up the tight end depth chart all summer. At the very least he's the No. 3 tight end, and he's definitely staking claim to the No. 2 status held by Nick O'Leary, who didn't catch a pass Sunday.