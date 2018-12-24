Croom caught four of six targets for 55 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.

Croom was Buffalo's second-leading receiver behind Zay Jones, who benefited from a meaningless 31-yard touchdown with 1:08 remaining. Buffalo's new starting tight end is unlikely to gain much relevance at the position considering this is his first time exceeding 36 yards, but desperate deep-leaguers could do worse than Croom against the Dolphins in Week 17.