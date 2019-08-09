Croom (hamstring) will return to practice on a limited basis Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Croom has been out since May, so this wasn't some mild hamstring issue. He has a lot of ground to make up, perhaps even to land a roster spot, after missing summer practices to this date, though he'll beat Tyler Kroft (broken foot) and Dawson Knox (hamstring) back to the field.

