Croom's teammate Charles Clay (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

That means Croom will likely share starter's time with Logan Thomas, though it's worth noting he didn't do much with the season-high 44 snaps when Clay missed the last game, as Croom wasn't even targeted. You can find a better option, but Croom does have a good set of hands so it'll be worth watching to see if the Bills involve him at least a little more in the passing game with rookie quarterback Josh Allen back at the helm this week.

