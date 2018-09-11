Croom caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Croom appears to be sharing No. 2 tight end duties with Logan Thomas behind Charles Clay, as both players saw the field for 18 offensive plays (28 percent) to Clay's 40 (62 percent). Clay has fought a balky knee among other issues for several seasons, so the situation between Croom and Thomas is worth watching in the event their senior teammate goes down for any length of time in 2018.