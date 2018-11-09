Croom and Logan Thomas will share tight end duties Sunday against the Jets with Charles Clay (hamstring) out of the lineup, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Clay's practice reps have been impacted from time to time this season, but the veteran TE still suited up in each of the Bills' first nine contests before his current bout with a hamstring injury. Before Clay was knocked from this past Sunday's loss to the Bears, Croom and Thomas earned regular snaps weekly, a number that increased to season-highs (42 and 47 on offense, respectively) in that contest. Croom himself caught three of five passes for 36 yards working with Nathan Peterman, so his production could increase if Josh Allen (elbow) is cleared to play Sunday.