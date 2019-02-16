The Bills released Charles Clay on Friday, leaving Croom as the team's only tight end currently under contract.

Logan Thomas is a restricted free agent and could be brought back, while the Bills have a ton of cap room this offseason and a slew of draft picks to invest in tight end. While there will certainly be competition coming in, Croom -- who caught 22 balls on 35 targets for 259 yards and one touchdown in 2018 (15 games) -- is clearly going to get a chance to piggyback off a somewhat successful first pro season. While Croom has yet to wow, the upside is there as a former wide receiver still learning the ins and outs of the position.