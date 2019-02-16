Bills' Jason Croom: Status strengthened
The Bills released Charles Clay on Friday, leaving Croom as the team's only tight end currently under contract.
Logan Thomas is a restricted free agent and could be brought back, while the Bills have a ton of cap room this offseason and a slew of draft picks to invest in tight end. While there will certainly be competition coming in, Croom -- who caught 22 balls on 35 targets for 259 yards and one touchdown in 2018 (15 games) -- is clearly going to get a chance to piggyback off a somewhat successful first pro season. While Croom has yet to wow, the upside is there as a former wide receiver still learning the ins and outs of the position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...