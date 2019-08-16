Croom (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Croom returned to practice in a limited fashion last Friday, and has yet to return to full health. Tyler Kroft (broken foot) and Dawson Knox (hamstring) both remain sidelined, so Croom faces the opportunity to earn a roster spot if he's able to return to practice without limitations in the near future.

