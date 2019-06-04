Croom (hamstring) did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Croom was held out of OTAs due to a hamstring injury, and he remains on the sideline for the start of the Bills' minicamp. The severity of Croom's injury is still unknown, but the tight end has not been able to take the practice field in a week. He should continue to be viewed as day-to-day until the team can provide an update on his status.