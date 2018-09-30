Croom (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.

While Croom will be ready to play despite logging a few limited practices, fellow tight end Charles Clay (shoulder/hip) will also be healthy enough to suit up for the Week 4 matchup. Croom does have a catch in all three games this season, but his fantasy upside will always be limited with a relatively healthy Clay ahead of him on the depth chart.

