Croom (hamstring) took part in individual drills during practice Monday, Heather Prusak of WGRZ 2 reports.

Croom ran routes and did one-versus-one work as he continues on the comeback trail from the hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has been dealing with the hamstring issue since OTAs in June, but he appears to be nearing a return to full health.

