Bills' Jeremiah Sirles: Inks contract extension
Sirles signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Sirles started five games in Buffalo in 2018, taking snaps at both guard and tackle, and ended the season as a reserve center. The 27-year-old's versatility has landed him an extension, and he's on track to serve a backup role with the team in 2019.
