Bills' Jeremiah Sirles: Placed on IR
The Bills placed Sirles (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jay Skurski of BuffaloNews.com reports.
Sirles suited up for the Bills in 12 games last year including five starts. His flexibility to play multiple positions was a plus for Buffalo, but a foot injury during spring practices that was aggravated last week has ultimately cost him the 2019 season.
