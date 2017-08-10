Bills' Jeremy Butler: No go for preseason opener
Butler (concussion) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports.
Butler sustained a concussion in practice Wednesday, so his absence Thursday wouldn't be a surprise.
