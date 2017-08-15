Bills' Jeremy Butler: To miss second straight game
Butler (concussion) will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Eagles, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Butler suffered a concussion last week and was forced to sit out the Bills' first preseason game. The injury is unfortunate for the wideout, who's likely a fringe roster player at best. He'll need to bounce back and play well in the latter half of camp once he returns in order to earn a spot.
More News
-
Bills' Jeremy Butler: No go for preseason opener•
-
Bills' Jeremy Butler: Suffers concussion•
-
Bills' Jeremy Butler: Joins Buffalo's receiving corps•
-
Chargers' Jeremy Butler: Rarely factors in offensively with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jeremy Butler: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Jeremy Butler: Uncertain to play•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...