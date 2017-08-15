Play

Butler (concussion) will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Eagles, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Butler suffered a concussion last week and was forced to sit out the Bills' first preseason game. The injury is unfortunate for the wideout, who's likely a fringe roster player at best. He'll need to bounce back and play well in the latter half of camp once he returns in order to earn a spot.

