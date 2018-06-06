Kerley could be a leading candidate to open the season as the Bills' No. 3 receiver, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The only sure thing in Buffalo's receiving corps is that Kelvin Benjamin is top dog; after that, anything can happen in Brian Daboll's new offense. Second-year man Zay Jones (knee) is presumably in line to earn the No. 2 job if he proves healthy in training camp and demonstrates improvement from his rookie campaign. The two other veterans in the mix -- Rod Streater and Andre Holmes -- would likely be best suited working on the outside, leaving Kerley as the top option in the slot unless the Bills elect to try out Jones at that spot. With all that in mind, Kerley's chances of making the team appear strong, especially after factoring in the experience he offers in the return game.