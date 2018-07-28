Bills' Jeremy Kerley: In line for No. 3 spot
Kerley, Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes took the snaps with the first team during Friday's training camp practice, Mark Gaughn of The Buffalo News reports.
Starter Zay Jones is still recovering from a knee injury, but he's expected to man an outside spot and Kerley remains the clear favorite for the No. 3 slot role. The Bills had a horrible passing offense last season and aren't expected to be an offensive juggernaut this season either, but starting roles have value in deeper leagues and perhaps Kerley can provide some volume if Jones continues to struggle and Benjamin sees constant double-teams.
More News
-
Bills' Jeremy Kerley: Could earn No. 3 wideout job•
-
Bills' Jeremy Kerley: Joins Buffalo's receiving corps•
-
Jeremy Kerley: Waived by Jets•
-
Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Lands on roster exception list•
-
Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Eligible to return from suspension•
-
Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Handed four-game suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...