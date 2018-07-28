Kerley, Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes took the snaps with the first team during Friday's training camp practice, Mark Gaughn of The Buffalo News reports.

Starter Zay Jones is still recovering from a knee injury, but he's expected to man an outside spot and Kerley remains the clear favorite for the No. 3 slot role. The Bills had a horrible passing offense last season and aren't expected to be an offensive juggernaut this season either, but starting roles have value in deeper leagues and perhaps Kerley can provide some volume if Jones continues to struggle and Benjamin sees constant double-teams.