Kerley, who signed with the Bills as a free agent in April, could be a leading candidate for the No. 3 slot job, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The only sure thing in Buffalo's receiving corps is that Kelvin Benjamin is top dog; after that anything can happen in Brian Daboll's new offense. Zay Jones is presumably in line to earn the No. 2 job if he can get past his rookie and offseason struggles. The two other veterans in the mix -- Rod Streater and Andre Holmes -- would likely have greater benefit in an outside role, leaving Kerley as the leading candidate for now unless the Bills decide to try Jones in more of a slot role. Kerley's chances of making the team appear strong with all that in mind, especially once you factor in his return skills, something else the Bills have a need for.