The Bills signed Kerley to a one-year deal Monday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills need depth at wide receiver as much as any team in football, though it's hard to see a journeyman like Kerley -- who produced 22 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season -- suddenly busting out in an offense that's far from high powered. That said, he could get playing time if he makes a good impression given the Bills have just Kelvin Benjamin as a sure thing, with Zay Jones the likely No. 2 starter followed by a whole bunch of question marks. Kerley also has the ability to help in the return game.