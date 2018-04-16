Bills' Jeremy Kerley: Joins Buffalo's receiving corps
The Bills signed Kerley to a one-year deal Monday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills need depth at wide receiver as much as any team in football, though it's hard to see a journeyman like Kerley -- who produced 22 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season -- suddenly busting out in an offense that's far from high powered. That said, he could get playing time if he makes a good impression given the Bills have just Kelvin Benjamin as a sure thing, with Zay Jones the likely No. 2 starter followed by a whole bunch of question marks. Kerley also has the ability to help in the return game.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...