Kerley caught his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

Kerley is almost certain to make the team given the Bills don't have many other viable slot options, plus the veteran has good punt-return skills. He projects to begin the season in that No. 3 slot role, which should keep him on the field in many of the team's packages. Kelvin Benjamin and perhaps even Zay Jones look like better fantasy options for now, however.