Bills' Jeremy Kerley: Probable best slot option
Kerley caught his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals.
Kerley is almost certain to make the team given the Bills don't have many other viable slot options, plus the veteran has good punt-return skills. He projects to begin the season in that No. 3 slot role, which should keep him on the field in many of the team's packages. Kelvin Benjamin and perhaps even Zay Jones look like better fantasy options for now, however.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.