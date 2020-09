Hughes was limited in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hughes wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, a hint that he may have nicked up his calf during practice. The veteran defensive end handled 68 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps Week 1 versus the Jets, notching two tackles. He stands to play a similar role against the Dolphins on Sunday, provided he's able to avoid any injury setbacks.