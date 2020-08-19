Hughes suited up in Wednesday's practice and is fully healthy after he underwent offseason groin surgery, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

Hughes not only underwent groin surgery, but he also had wrist surgery this offseason to repair torn ligaments. Despite suiting up in all 16 games with 677 defensive snaps, the veteran saw his statistics decline in 2019, compiling just 23 tackles (14 solo) and 4.5 sacks. The 31-year-old is expected to start at one of the defensive end positions for the 2020 season, however, his playing time could take a bit of a hit after the team drafted A.J. Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 draft.