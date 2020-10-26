Hughes had his biggest game of the season in Sunday's win against the Jets, with six tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and the first interception of his pro career.

That's an Aaron Donald type IDP line and a glimpse at the things Hughes used to do in previous seasons. Unfortunately, those are far and few between these days, as it took a fired-up Bills defense and a lousy opponent to see Hughes get his first sacks of the season. Even as a starter, Hughes is in a strict rotation -- he's seen between 59 and 68 percent of the defensive snaps in every single game this season -- so it's hard to count on IDP production even though he still has the skills and the motor to get to the quarterback on occasion.