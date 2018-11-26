Bills' Jerry Hughes: Best season since 2014
Hughes logged two tackles and a half-sack in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
That gives the veteran 30 tackles and 6.0 sacks for the season, giving Hughes a shot at double digits for the first time since 2014, when he posted 10.0 sacks for the second straight campaign. Advanced metrics show Hughes is putting pressure on the quarterback as well as the league's best defensive ends, so with some decent matchups left on the schedule -- Miami twice, Jets and Detroit to go with a tough one against New England -- Hughes has a decent chance to finish with his best numbers since that 53-tackle, 10-sack season.
