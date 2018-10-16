Hughes recorded three tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 39 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Hughes proved to be unblockable by the Houston offensive line Sunday, as the defensive end helped force a Deshaun Watson fumble late in the third quarter which led to a Zay Jones touchdown. He now has 4.5 sacks on the season, which already surpasses his season-total from last year.