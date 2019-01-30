Bills' Jerry Hughes: Buffalo's sack leader
Hughes played in all 16 games for the Bills this season, posting 7.0 sacks, 37 tackles and three forced fumbles.
While not his best season, Hughes bounced back from a 4.0-sack season in 2017 and was the best pass rusher on a surprisingly good defense. Hughes was probably better than his IDP numbers indicate, as he was a constant in the backfield and graded out well when you look at the league's top pass rushers. It seems likely the Bills will bring him back for another season. Surprisingly, he's played all 16 games for seven straight seasons.
