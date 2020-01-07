Bills' Jerry Hughes: Cites torn ligaments in wrist
Hughes stated Tuesday that he played the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his wrist, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Perhaps that explains Hughes' low sack total of 4.5, a number that should have been a lot higher on such a strong defense with good linemen playing around him. But Hughes has dropped off precipitously from back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2013 and 2014, not bettering 7.0 sacks in the five seasons since. The Bills might also have some explaining to do to the league as to why Hughes' wrist injury never showed up on an injury report. Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that it hasn't been determined yet whether Hughes needs surgery.
