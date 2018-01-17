Hughes finished the season with 28 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Hughes was expected to thrive in new coach Sean McDermott's defense, but even though he was healthy and played a full 16-game slate for the sixth straight season, the big numbers never happened. The four sacks is the lowest he's had in five seasons with the Bills, while the same goes for the tackle total. He's still under contract with the team and didn't seem to end up in McDermott's doghouse at any point, so with the Bills lacking in pass rushers it would seem they'll bring Hughes back and hope he can perform better with a firmer grasp of the defense. Hughes' athleticism isn't the problem -- on the rare big plays he did make he looked as fast and strong as ever.