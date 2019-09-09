Bills' Jerry Hughes: Excels in pass rush
Hughes recorded 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.
Hughes has always been a capable pass-rusher, so swatting down two throws just adds to his value. His Week 2 matchup versus the Giants will be tough as they have an improved offensive front and allowed just one sack to the Cowboys in the season opener.
