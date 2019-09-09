Hughes recorded 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

Hughes has always been a capable pass-rusher, so swatting down two throws just adds to his value. His Week 2 matchup versus the Giants will be tough as they have an improved offensive front and allowed just one sack to the Cowboys in the season opener.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories