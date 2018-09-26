Hughes recorded one solo tackle, a sack and a forced fumble during the 27-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Hughes led the Buffalo defensive line in snap count with 45 of 66 defensive snaps. The former Horned Frog sacked and stripped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter to put the Bills' offense just outside the red zone. Besides the turnover, Hughes had a relatively quiet day in a game where the Bills' defense dominated.