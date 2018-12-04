Hughes tallied just one tackle on 37 snaps in Sunday's loss to Miami. He was also involved in a post-game incident with one of the officials in the tunnel, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It was a frustrating day for Hughes and the Bills, as the team was called for penalties all day long and the game ended with Buffalo falling just short on a near-miss desperation play. Hughes apparently felt the officials had too big a role in the outcome, and he may end up answering for his actions to the league this week.