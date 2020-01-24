Bills' Jerry Hughes: Gets surgery on wrist
Hughes (wrist) is recovering from surgery, Bradley Gelber of The Bills Wire reports.
Hughes played through torn wrist ligaments for much of the 2019 season, perhaps offering a partial explanation for his second-smallest sack total (4.5) in seven years with the Bills. The timing of the surgery should allow him to be ready for the start of training camp, entering the first season of a two-year extension he signed last May. Hughes will turn 32 in August but hasn't missed a game since 2011.
