Hughes (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday versus the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hughes was limited during Thursday's practice, but it was likely precautionary, so there shouldn't be much concern about his ability to log a full workload in Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran defensive end played 68 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and recorded two solo tackles and a fumble recovery.