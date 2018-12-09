Hughes has been fined $53,482 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from his verbal altercation with official Roy Ellison following last week's loss to the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL.comreports.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave over the event, so no one wins in the incident between two figures with a history of hotheaded behavior. Hughes has not been suspended, so he'll be out there Sunday when the Bills face the Jets, where he'll be looking to introduce himself to rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.